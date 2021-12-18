Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Buys 994 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 994 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV stock opened at $462.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $461.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $446.50. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $363.38 and a twelve month high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.