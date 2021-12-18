Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $12.06 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 142,110 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises approximately 2.4% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $12,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Truist boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company held an “upbeat” investor day that highlighted its unique collection of assets, disclosed a further push into healthcare delivery, and increased its balance sheet optionality, the analyst tells investors in a research note. MacDonald adds that he has a positive view of CVS’s evolving healthcare strategy and he expects the advancement of primary care physician delivery capabilities and other services to be augmented through strategic M&A. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.32.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock opened at $100.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.67 and its 200 day moving average is $86.69. The stock has a market cap of $132.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $67.06 and a 1-year high of $102.22.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.