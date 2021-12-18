Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $4.72 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hillman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $114.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.18. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.20 and a 52 week high of $118.24.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

