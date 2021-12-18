Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $5.61 Million Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $5,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $650.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $116.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $585.45 and a 12 month high of $825.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $679.56 and a 200-day moving average of $720.63.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $825.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $815.00 to $730.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $810.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $786.08.

In other Charter Communications news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.