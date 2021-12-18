Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Raises Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 1.5% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth about $48,000. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UPS opened at $206.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $179.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $204.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.62. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.76 and a 1-year high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

Several analysts have commented on UPS shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.12.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

