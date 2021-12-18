LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Research Coverage Started at Loop Capital

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LPSN. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of LivePerson from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of LivePerson from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of LivePerson from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivePerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.92.

Get LivePerson alerts:

LivePerson stock opened at $35.86 on Wednesday. LivePerson has a 12-month low of $33.13 and a 12-month high of $72.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). LivePerson had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 33.52%. The company had revenue of $118.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.15 million. As a group, analysts forecast that LivePerson will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other LivePerson news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $31,482.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in LivePerson by 2.7% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 0.4% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 47,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 3.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 0.5% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 45,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 1.1% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.