Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $259,000 Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 22.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 195.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. 91.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on BKR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $231,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $729,511.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,543,244 shares of company stock worth $1,188,568,757 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

BKR opened at $23.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.96 and a beta of 1.65. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $27.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 313.04%.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

