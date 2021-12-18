Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $439,000 Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Roku were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Roku by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 218.2% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROKU. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Roku from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Roku from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 target price (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on Roku from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.11.

Shares of ROKU opened at $236.46 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.23 and a 1 year high of $490.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.04. The stock has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 116.48, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.74.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 2,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total transaction of $738,833.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total value of $360,439.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 506,541 shares of company stock valued at $138,505,823 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

