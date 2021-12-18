Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Invests $273,000 in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Interface by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 493,062 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 52,762 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Interface by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Interface by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,721 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Interface by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Interface by 280.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TILE opened at $15.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $922.44 million, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.86. Interface, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $18.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.07.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.20 million. Interface had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Interface, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.44%.

TILE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Interface from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Interface Profile

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

