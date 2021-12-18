Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Reduces Stock Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 1.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 6.1% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 6.9% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.8% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 64.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPB opened at $43.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.14. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $53.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.52.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 1st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.28%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

