Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Reduces Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 534.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $13,889,066.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $44,576,648.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 985,600 shares of company stock worth $81,038,736. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $82.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $49.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.27. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $58.58 and a 52-week high of $86.05.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 24.42%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APH shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.77.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

