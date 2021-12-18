Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 1,100 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 27.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 41,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 780.4% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 29,186 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.2% in the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.6% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $31,850.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MKC shares. TheStreet raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $94.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.09 and its 200 day moving average is $85.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $77.85 and a 52-week high of $98.80.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 19.23%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.40%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

