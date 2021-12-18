Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 200 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,091,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,601,658,000 after acquiring an additional 19,351 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,485,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,780,950,000 after buying an additional 84,466 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1,195.2% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,855,000 after buying an additional 2,840,577 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 12.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,251,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $639,442,000 after buying an additional 143,407 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 8.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 869,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $444,502,000 after buying an additional 71,015 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $636.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $646.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $595.30. The company has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a PE ratio of 88.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.43. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $328.90 and a 52-week high of $725.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. VTB Capital upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $645.11.

In other EPAM Systems news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.39, for a total value of $5,185,103.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.50, for a total transaction of $796,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,261 shares of company stock worth $57,627,705 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

