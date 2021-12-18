Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Short Interest Update

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,770,000 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the November 15th total of 3,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYG. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LYG. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. AlphaValue raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Shares of LYG stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $2.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

