Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the November 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on LZAGY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lonza Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lonza Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

OTCMKTS:LZAGY traded down $1.21 on Friday, reaching $80.71. 54,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,078. Lonza Group has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $86.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.64.

Lonza Group AG engages in the supply of pharmaceutical, healthcare and life science products. It operates through the following segments: Lonza Pharma Biotech & Nutrition and Lonza Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment comprises development and manufacture of customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals as well as formulation services and delivery systems.

