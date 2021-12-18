Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.70 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.52 and the highest is $2.03. Lowe’s Companies reported earnings per share of $1.33 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full-year earnings of $11.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.82 to $12.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $12.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.50 to $13.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lowe’s Companies.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS.

LOW has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $5.15 on Wednesday, hitting $248.09. 10,173,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,767,412. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $150.84 and a one year high of $263.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $239.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.