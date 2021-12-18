Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Increased to $265.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price objective upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LOW. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $259.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.61.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $248.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $167.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.12. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $150.84 and a one year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 22.8% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 2,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.