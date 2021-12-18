Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:LKFLF) Short Interest Update

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:LKFLF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the November 15th total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 30.0 days.
Shares of Luk Fook Holdings (International) stock remained flat at $$2.81 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average is $2.91. Luk Fook Holdings has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $3.42.
Luk Fook Holdings (International) Company Profile
