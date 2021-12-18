Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:LKFLF) Short Interest Update

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:LKFLF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the November 15th total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 30.0 days.

Shares of Luk Fook Holdings (International) stock remained flat at $$2.81 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average is $2.91. Luk Fook Holdings has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $3.42.

Get Luk Fook Holdings (International) alerts:

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Company Profile

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in sourcing, designing, wholesaling, trademark licensing, and retailing various gold and platinum jewelry, and gem-set jewelry products. The company is also involved in gold bullion trading; wholesaling polished diamonds; property holding; wholesaling and retailing watches; electronic retailing of gold and jewelry products; and the provision of quality examination services, as well as the authentication of gemstones.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Luk Fook Holdings (International) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luk Fook Holdings (International) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.