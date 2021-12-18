Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Buys 176 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XOM. Barclays lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.90.

In other news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $60.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $254.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.19, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.53 and a fifty-two week high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

