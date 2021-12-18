Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Has $774,000 Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 90.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 272 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TROW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $253.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.10.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $193.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.77. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.54 and a fifty-two week high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

