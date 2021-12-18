Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Has $922,000 Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Biogen by 11.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Biogen by 89.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 13.1% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter worth approximately $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Biogen in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $296.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $453.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Oppenheimer cut Biogen to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Biogen from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Biogen from $442.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.52.

Biogen stock opened at $237.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $257.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.54. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.72 and a 52-week high of $468.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.43.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

