Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) PT Lowered to C$11.75 at Desjardins

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$13.75 to C$11.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.55% from the company’s current price. Desjardins also issued estimates for Lundin Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of Lundin Gold in a report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Lundin Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.00 target price on shares of Lundin Gold in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Lundin Gold to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.91.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

LUG opened at C$9.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$2.22 billion and a PE ratio of 9.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$10.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.83. Lundin Gold has a 52-week low of C$8.90 and a 52-week high of C$12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$240.19 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Lundin Gold will post 1.1200001 earnings per share for the current year.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.