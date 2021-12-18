Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Short Interest Up 28.4% in November

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,876,900 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the November 15th total of 3,799,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 651,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LUNMF shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$11.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Shares of LUNMF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.29. 13,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,687. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $13.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.85.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 24.22%. The business had revenue of $756.40 million for the quarter.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.