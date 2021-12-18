MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Robert Dennehy Sells 8,000 Shares

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Robert Dennehy sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $592,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert Dennehy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 30th, Robert Dennehy sold 8,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total transaction of $592,720.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Robert Dennehy sold 6,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $405,000.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Robert Dennehy sold 10,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $614,200.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Robert Dennehy sold 10,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $641,300.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $73.48 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.68 and a fifty-two week high of $79.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 5.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.99.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $155.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.57.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

