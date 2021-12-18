MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Trading Up 7.1%

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)’s stock price was up 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.97 and last traded at $15.92. Approximately 23,520 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 568,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MAG shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on MAG Silver in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TD Securities started coverage on MAG Silver in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on MAG Silver from C$28.50 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.57.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 201.90 and a beta of 1.19.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that MAG Silver Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the 3rd quarter worth $179,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the 2nd quarter worth $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.33% of the company’s stock.

About MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.