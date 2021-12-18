Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) Short Interest Update

Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a growth of 70.6% from the November 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Manning & Napier stock opened at $7.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 3.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.81. Manning & Napier has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $10.25.

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $37.54 million during the quarter. Manning & Napier had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 33.54%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Manning & Napier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.69%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Manning & Napier from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Manning & Napier by 243.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Manning & Napier during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Manning & Napier by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 9,714 shares in the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Manning & Napier by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 9,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Manning & Napier by 255.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 25,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

About Manning & Napier

Manning & Napier, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory servcies. The firm offers a broad range of financial solutions and investment strategies, including wealth management services. It provides investment management services to separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds.

