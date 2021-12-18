Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRY) Trading Down 7.4%

Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRY)’s share price dropped 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.90 and last traded at $3.90. Approximately 3,038 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 159% from the average daily volume of 1,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.21.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.4485 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from Mapfre’s previous dividend of $0.45.

Mapfre SA is a global reinsurance company, which engages in the insurance, reinsurance, financial, real estate, and service activities. The firm’s products include life insurance, automobile, homeowners and commercial risks, health, accidents, other non-life, re-insurance, and other activities. It operates through the following business units: Insurance, Assistance, Golbal Risks, and Reinsurance.

