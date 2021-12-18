Mark Lowry Maurer Sells 4,000 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) insider Mark Lowry Maurer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $242,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

StoneX Group stock opened at $58.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.95. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.31 and a 52 week high of $72.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $390.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.20 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 13.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNEX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in StoneX Group by 43.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after acquiring an additional 23,976 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in StoneX Group by 11.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in StoneX Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in StoneX Group by 60.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 34,806 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in StoneX Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. 73.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered StoneX Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

