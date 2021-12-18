MarketPeak Achieves Market Cap of $2.11 Million (PEAK)

MarketPeak (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. MarketPeak has a market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MarketPeak has traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. One MarketPeak coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004733 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00041930 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007180 BTC.

MarketPeak Coin Profile

MarketPeak (PEAK) is a coin. MarketPeak’s total supply is 8,886,638 coins and its circulating supply is 8,886,290 coins. MarketPeak’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . MarketPeak’s official website is marketpeak.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

MarketPeak Coin Trading

