Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marqeta Inc. provides an online card and payment processing services. Marqeta Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

Get Marqeta alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities started coverage on Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Marqeta from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.73.

NASDAQ:MQ opened at $16.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.41. Marqeta has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 31.31%. The company had revenue of $131.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marqeta will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Marqeta news, major shareholder 83North Ii Limited Partnership sold 2,751,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $69,804,743.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 70,000 shares of Marqeta stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $1,437,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Marqeta by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,522,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,685,000 after acquiring an additional 539,579 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Marqeta by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 8,640 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Marqeta by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Marqeta by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 100,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 34,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Marqeta by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 108,720 shares during the last quarter. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marqeta (MQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.