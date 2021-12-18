Martin Court Sells 7,824 Shares of Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Stock

Victrex plc (LON:VCT) insider Martin Court sold 7,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,384 ($31.51), for a total transaction of £186,524.16 ($246,496.84).

Martin Court also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 16th, Martin Court purchased 6 shares of Victrex stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,370 ($31.32) per share, with a total value of £142.20 ($187.92).

On Monday, October 18th, Martin Court purchased 6 shares of Victrex stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,338 ($30.90) per share, with a total value of £140.28 ($185.38).

Shares of LON VCT opened at GBX 2,382 ($31.48) on Friday. Victrex plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2,042 ($26.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,720 ($35.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,352.92 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,497.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 96.14 ($1.27) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 3.92%. This is a positive change from Victrex’s previous dividend of $13.42. Victrex’s payout ratio is presently 0.55%.

Several research analysts have commented on VCT shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($34.36) price target on shares of Victrex in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,300 ($30.40) to GBX 2,800 ($37.00) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,150 ($28.41) to GBX 2,140 ($28.28) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,720 ($35.95).

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

