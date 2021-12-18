Mathes Company Inc. Has $4.04 Million Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Mathes Company Inc. trimmed its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for about 1.5% of Mathes Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 7.2% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in Lam Research by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $3,068,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,555 shares of company stock valued at $22,125,803 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on Lam Research from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Lam Research from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lam Research from $710.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $698.50.

Lam Research stock opened at $669.17 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $465.50 and a 1-year high of $719.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $622.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $615.79.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.67 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.26%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Read More: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.