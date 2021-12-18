Mathes Company Inc. Has $676,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mathes Company Inc. grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,692 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at about $1,016,365,000. Third Point LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1,300.0% in the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $785,960,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Intel by 407.5% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,628,572 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $484,408,000 after acquiring an additional 6,928,482 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Intel by 5.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,897,593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at about $141,644,000. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.42.

Intel stock opened at $50.62 on Friday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.24 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $205.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.