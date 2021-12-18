Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) EVP Rusty K. Rolfe Sells 5,232 Shares of Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $421,228.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:MATX opened at $81.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.80. Matson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.41 and a fifty-two week high of $94.54.

Get Matson alerts:

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Matson had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 54.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 17.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 8.46%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Matson by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Matson by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Matson by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,162 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Matson by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Matson by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. 85.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.