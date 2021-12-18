Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 370,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,323 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Mattel were worth $6,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Mattel by 5.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of Mattel by 2.0% during the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 52,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Mattel by 101.1% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mattel during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Mattel by 25.3% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 18,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.68.

Mattel stock opened at $20.63 on Friday. Mattel, Inc. has a one year low of $16.85 and a one year high of $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.79. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.59.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. Mattel had a return on equity of 57.56% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

