Matthew J. Murphy Sells 30,000 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.98, for a total value of $2,579,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $84.03 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $93.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.81. The company has a market cap of $70.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.54, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,605,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 73,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 11,790.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,945,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 270,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,780,000 after purchasing an additional 92,865 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

