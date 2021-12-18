Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Shares Up 6.5%

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX)’s stock price shot up 6.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.23 and last traded at $4.23. 3,371 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 192,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.97.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MMX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.05.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 15.06 and a current ratio of 15.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 5.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Maverix Metals Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MMX. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 19.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.