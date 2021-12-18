MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Trading 3.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000837 BTC on popular exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a market capitalization of $888,998.97 and $18,829.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MAX Exchange Token alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,630.69 or 0.99732497 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00046451 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $130.61 or 0.00279354 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.19 or 0.00440997 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004890 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.04 or 0.00136978 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00009648 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00008436 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002010 BTC.

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,271,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MAX Exchange Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAX Exchange Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.