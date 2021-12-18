Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Analysts expect Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) to announce $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Maximus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. Maximus posted earnings of $1.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Maximus will report full year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $5.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Maximus.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 6.84%. Maximus’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In other Maximus news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $518,668.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard John Nadeau sold 6,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $510,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,155 shares of company stock worth $2,896,362. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMS. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,532 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMS opened at $76.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Maximus has a 12-month low of $71.04 and a 12-month high of $96.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.91 and its 200 day moving average is $85.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.03%.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

