McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Mathes Company Inc.

Mathes Company Inc. decreased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the quarter. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MKC. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter worth $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 239.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 41.7% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 47.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter valued at $64,000. 73.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MKC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $94.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.47. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $77.85 and a 1-year high of $98.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.68.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 48.40%.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total value of $241,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

