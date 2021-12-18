Mcdonald Partners LLC Has $499,000 Stock Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGNC. Amundi bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $158,361,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 3,827.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,243,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109,569 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,014,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,439 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,352,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 7,525.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,770,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JMP Securities cut AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays cut AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AGNC Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $14.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.34. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.94 and a 52-week high of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 126.92%. The firm had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dec 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.14%.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 6,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

