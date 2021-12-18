McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stock Position Lowered by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,979,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,330 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.28% of McKesson worth $378,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 7.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,139,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,673,000 after buying an additional 303,884 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,189,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,918,000 after purchasing an additional 138,670 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,903,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,759,000 after purchasing an additional 25,115 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,543,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,092,000 after purchasing an additional 120,173 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,054,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,580,000 after purchasing an additional 129,753 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCK opened at $233.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a PE ratio of -7.74, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.99. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $169.09 and a twelve month high of $236.82.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.25%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCK. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.67.

In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total transaction of $1,878,323.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $236,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,791 shares of company stock valued at $11,362,145 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

