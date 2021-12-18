McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

MCRAA stock remained flat at $$35.10 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.41 million, a PE ratio of 63.82 and a beta of 0.53. McRae Industries has a one year low of $19.01 and a one year high of $35.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.57.

About McRae Industries

McRae Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of military combat boots and children’s shoes. It operates through the following segments: Work Boot, and Western/Lifestyle Boot. The Work Boot segment relates to the distribution of work boot products through the Dan Post, Laredo, John Deere, and McRae brands.

