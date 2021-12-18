Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 86 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lowered its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Accenture were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 456.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accenture stock opened at $396.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $361.63 and its 200 day moving average is $331.85. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $241.73 and a 1-year high of $413.65.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Accenture declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.40%.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of several research reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.07.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

