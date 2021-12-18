Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) Short Interest Update

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 60.2% from the November 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRBK. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meridian in the second quarter worth about $2,257,000. Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meridian by 147.1% in the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 114,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 68,349 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meridian by 45.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 26,827 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Meridian in the second quarter worth about $617,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Meridian in the second quarter worth about $596,000. 38.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MRBK opened at $35.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.20. Meridian has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $38.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.95 million, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.52.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.38. Meridian had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 21.43%. Equities analysts forecast that Meridian will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Meridian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio is 13.38%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Meridian from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Meridian Company Profile

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products.

