Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.78 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to post $3.78 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Meta Platforms’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.21 and the lowest is $3.52. Meta Platforms posted earnings of $3.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meta Platforms will report full year earnings of $13.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.64 to $14.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $13.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.28 to $16.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Meta Platforms.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

FB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

FB traded down $1.11 on Friday, hitting $333.79. 39,711,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,017,357. The business’s fifty day moving average is $331.05 and its 200 day moving average is $345.35. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total transaction of $16,595,757.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total transaction of $82,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,268,288 shares of company stock worth $425,451,776. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,548,875 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,919,573,000 after acquiring an additional 50,679 shares in the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 6,913 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,820 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 15,700 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth $2,580,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

