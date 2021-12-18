Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Receives C$53.83 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$53.28.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Methanex to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Methanex in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$54.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$76.50 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Methanex to a “buy” rating and set a C$50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th.

In other Methanex news, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.91, for a total transaction of C$152,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$652,946.40.

TSE MX traded down C$0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching C$50.90. 219,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,232. The stock has a market cap of C$3.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.83, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$56.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$48.60. Methanex has a 1 year low of C$37.85 and a 1 year high of C$65.22.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.30 billion. Research analysts forecast that Methanex will post 5.8600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.73%.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

