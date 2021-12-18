MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 9.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 112,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,097 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in MetLife were worth $6,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in MetLife by 16.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,112,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,594,000 after acquiring an additional 160,668 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in MetLife by 4.8% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 496,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,742,000 after acquiring an additional 22,605 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in MetLife by 207.2% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 128,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after acquiring an additional 86,859 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in MetLife by 4.7% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 135,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in MetLife by 364.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 152,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after acquiring an additional 119,628 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $60.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.25. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.62 and a 1 year high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.63%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MET. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

