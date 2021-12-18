Metro (ETR:B4B3) PT Set at €12.00 by Baader Bank

Metro (ETR:B4B3) has been assigned a €12.00 ($13.48) target price by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €10.30 ($11.57) price target on shares of Metro in a report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($9.55) price objective on shares of Metro in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €11.50 ($12.92) price objective on shares of Metro in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.36) target price on shares of Metro in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €10.43 ($11.71).

Get Metro alerts:

Shares of ETR B4B3 opened at €10.70 ($12.02) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $31.84 million and a P/E ratio of 39.86. Metro has a 1 year low of €8.50 ($9.55) and a 1 year high of €13.00 ($14.61). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €11.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €11.41.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.