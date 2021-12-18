Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Stock Price Down 5.1% on Insider Selling

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)’s share price was down 5.1% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $91.91 and last traded at $93.50. Approximately 2,327 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 66,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.52.

Specifically, CEO Mark R. Defazio bought 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $249,975.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey Gutman sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $192,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.16 and a 200-day moving average of $78.28. The firm has a market cap of $989.36 million, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.20. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $46.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,752,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 455,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,416,000 after purchasing an additional 30,029 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 11,936 shares during the period. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

